Gradient Investments LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $543.12 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.