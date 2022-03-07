Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,932,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.