GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.23

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 9054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.