GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.23

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 9054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

