Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $421,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $84.16.

