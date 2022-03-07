Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 167,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.