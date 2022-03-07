Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

