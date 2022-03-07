Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BRZU opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

