Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,206 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

