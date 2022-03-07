Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $15.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.
GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Shares of GFI opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
About Gold Fields (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
