Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $15.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of GFI opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

