GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $14,424.96 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $14,424.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 106 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $8,167.30.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.50 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

