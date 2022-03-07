Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

