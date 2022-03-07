Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

