Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)
