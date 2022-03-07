Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,442. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

