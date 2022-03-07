GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.47 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

