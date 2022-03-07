Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $3,217,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

