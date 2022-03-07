Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBE opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

