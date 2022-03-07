Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.38 on Monday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

