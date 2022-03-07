Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

