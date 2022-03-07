Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,929 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agrify were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 5,148.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $5.41 on Monday. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

