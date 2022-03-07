Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.