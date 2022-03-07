General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $567,073.47 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,099. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

