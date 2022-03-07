General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $567,073.47 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,099. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
