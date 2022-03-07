Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD stock opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.82. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.