GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

