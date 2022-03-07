Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 728 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

