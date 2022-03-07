Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 525 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

