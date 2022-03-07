Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 29,865 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $104,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after purchasing an additional 554,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,397,695. The firm has a market cap of $317.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

