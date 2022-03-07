Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner stock opened at $269.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.30 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.