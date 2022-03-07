Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.