FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lowered by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

