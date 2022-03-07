FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Boosted by Raymond James

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 4,107,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,999,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

