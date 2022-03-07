FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Lifted by Truist Financial

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

FR opened at $59.17 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

