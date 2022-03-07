FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Development in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
