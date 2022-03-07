Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 12.1% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

