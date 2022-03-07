Fundamentun LLC Sells 865 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.86. 42,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,252. The company has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $345.60 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

