Fundamentun LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.