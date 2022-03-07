Fundamentun LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after acquiring an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.