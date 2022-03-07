Fundamentun LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

Shares of UPS traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.67. 34,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.