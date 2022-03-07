Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $4,592,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,503,492 shares of company stock valued at $905,385,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock remained flat at $$142.82 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $127.81 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.