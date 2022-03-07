Fundamentun LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.93. 142,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

