Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$17.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.77.

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.56. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 154.09%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

