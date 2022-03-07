Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $6.29 on Monday, hitting $211.67. 297,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

