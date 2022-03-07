Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $629.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

