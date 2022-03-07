Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

FOX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 3,424,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,786. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FOX has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

