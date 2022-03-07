Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $307.12 and last traded at $307.49. Approximately 37,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,526,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.46.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
