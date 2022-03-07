Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $307.12 and last traded at $307.49. Approximately 37,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,526,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

