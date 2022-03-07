Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 189,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 142,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.