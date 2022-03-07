Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,825 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

