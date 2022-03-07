Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

