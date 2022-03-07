Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.